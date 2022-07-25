Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United's James Garner says he expects to play regularly this season - and if that means another period away from Old Trafford then so be it.

The 21-year-old midfielder excelled on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship in 2021-22 and does not intend to find himself on the sidelines this campaign.

"Last season, at Forest, was almost a perfect loan experience,” Garner said.

"I played pretty much every single game, played well and ended up winning promotion.

"However, because I've had two seasons back to back where I've been playing games non-stop, I don't really want to stop that."

Under top-flight rules, returning to the City Ground would only be possible if it included an obligation for Forest to turn the transfer into a permanent one.

"I want to play for United," said Garner. "That's obviously my aim.

"For me, not to play back-to-back games, two or three times a week, would be a step back in my career.

"So I feel like if I'm not going to be playing as regularly as I would like, I'm definitely open to going back on loan to a Premier League side."