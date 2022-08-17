Zurich v Heart of Midlothian in statistics

Zurich won the Swiss title for the 13th time last season and dropped down to the Europa League after losing to Qarabag in the Champions League qualifiers, while Heart of Midlothian qualified by finishing third in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts sit third in this season's Premiership after home wins over Ross County and Dundee United either side of a draw away to city rivals Hibernian.

Zurich have only won twice in nine games this season - 2-0 away and 3-0 at home to Northern Irish champions Linfield in the previous qualifying round.

Hearts have twice before faced Swiss opposition - losing to both Lausanne-Sport in the 1963-64 Fairs Cup and Basel in their only appearance in a European group stage, the 2004-05 Uefa Cup.

Zurich have faced Scottish opposition five times, losing to Celtic, Dundee and Kilmarnock before beating Rangers and Celtic.

This is the first time Zurich have faced Scottish opposition since defeating Celtic 5-3 on aggregate in the Uefa Cup second round in 1998-99.

This is Hearts' first appearance in European competition since losing to Maltese side Birkirkara in Europa League qualifying in 2016.

Zurich have reached the Europa League group stage four times, and the Champions League and Uefa Cup group pages once each, making the last 32 in their last appearance in 2018-19.

The furthest Hearts have progressed in European competition is the Uefa Cup quarter-finals in 1988-99, when they lost to Bayern Munich.