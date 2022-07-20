Thomas Frank was pleased with Brentford's performance in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Strasbourg.

Yoane Wissa and new signing Keane Lewis-Potter scored a goal in each half as the Bees rounded off their time in Germany with a tough workout against the French side.

"There were a lot of positives," Frank told the club's official website, external.

"It was a game against a good side and overall we kept them quiet. I like the intention and intensity."

After two difficult games in Germany, Frank did admit there were still plenty of things to work on with two and a half weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season.

"We lacked a bit of quality sometimes," he added. "We'd like to play even quicker but the pitch was slow.

"In the game, we maybe created six chances, so we need to score one or two more goals. We also need to defend better in the box."