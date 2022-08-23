Haksabanovic in, Jullien out at Celtic?

Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic has arrived in Scotland to finalise his move to Celtic from Rubin Kazan after a deal was struck between the clubs for the 23-year-old, but manager Ange Postecoglou is still looking at midfield and striking options, although the targets up front could be dependent on moving out-of-favour Albian Ajeti. (Daily Record), external

While winger Sead Haksabanovic is on the brink of joining Celtic from Rubin Kazan, centre-half Christopher Jullien appears to be heading out of the Scottish champions, with L'Equipe reporting that the 29-year-old will arrive in his French homeland on Tuesday to complete a medical with Ligue 1 club Montpellier. (L'Equipe via The Scotsman) , external

