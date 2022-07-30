Neilson aware Hearts need to step it up

In the wake of their 2-1 vicotry over Ross County, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told BBC Scotland he could tell Hearts were lacking intensity in their first competitive clash this season.

"I'm delighted to get three points in our first competitive game," he said. "Especially as it was against a team that have had four already.

"In that initial stage of the game I felt our intensity wasn't there and to Ross County's credit I felt they were very, very good at the start of the game.

"We eventually got a foothold in it and started to take a bit of control and in the second half we were a bit more like ourselves."