Jamie Carragher speaking on Sky Sports, on whether he believes Manchester City will go on to win the Treble: "I think they will. They will be big favourites against Inter Milan and Manchester United. It feels like almost every season they are in with a shout.

"The standards have been raised so high by Pep Guardiola. With a different manager they wouldn't be reaching these heights and for me he makes the biggest difference.

"Will the other clubs have any belief at all that they can challenge Manchester City? At the moment they are on a completely different level.

"Right now Phil Foden can't get in the team, they're bringing in that level of player. That's the difference between them and Arsenal."