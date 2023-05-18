Everton boss Sean Dyche says a connection with fans is important to them as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Toffees were well beaten by Manchester City last weekend but supporters still showed their appreciation at Goodison Park.

Dyche believes it's because they can recognise his players are giving everything.

"They saw a top-class side in Manchester City doing what they do but they saw a team giving everything to take that game on, to try and get something from the game," he said.

"To try and keep all the way to the final whistle, the energy, the commitment to the cause, I thought it was really obvious, really apparent.

"You don’t get a win but the performance is there for the fans to grip hold of."

Everton take on Wolves this weekend before turning their attention to Bournemouth on the final day.

They sit in a precarious position - one point above the drop zone, but Dyche recognises the part the fans will play.

"Since I've been here they’ve been there every week for us good, bad, indifferent, home and away," he added.

"We've got to continue that connection because it’s important to us."