Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says nobody who has ever worked with Mikel Arteta is surprised that he is enjoying success in charge of Arsenal.

Kompany was captain at Manchester City when Arteta joined Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Etihad Stadium following the Spaniard's retirement as a player.

The former Belgium defender said: "He was probably at my age now when he started as an assistant for Pep and he was full of energy, really intense and really intelligent. Everybody that knows him is not surprised that he's doing well.

"It's worth restating how much of an overachievement he's doing with Arsenal. They've been consistent and competing with one of the best sides that the Premier League has ever known - so hats off for the work he's done."

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, the manager Arteta played under at Emirates Stadium, added: "With Manchester City, they are the two best teams who play the most attractive football.

"They're mobile, light on their feet and make intelligent decisions in the final third. You feel a huge potential there."

