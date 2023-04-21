Goodwin on positive attitudes, eliminating complacency, and Livingston
Jim Goodwin has been talking to the media ahead of Dundee United's Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston this weekend.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Goodwin praised the attitude and application of the players since his arrival at the club, and stressed the importance of momentum. "We showed we’re able to put a run of positive results together."
Did also say that whilst the two wins against Hibs and Motherwell have improved the mood in camp, he will not allow complacency to creep in. "We can’t rest on our laurels, we have to keep our foot on the pedal."
Wants the team to improve in every game and finish the season with "our curve going up rather than declining".
He is hoping for an "open, entertaining game" against Livi, with David Martindale's side needing a win to keep the top six hopes alive.