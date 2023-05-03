Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A change had to be made and with four games left who is going to stake their reputation on a club spiralling towards the Championship if they want to further their career?

Sam Allardyce is thick skinned and unlikely to be bothered about winning any popularity contest.

Opinions are unlikely to change regardless of the outcome of what is a desperate roll of the dice.

He has huge experience of dealing with struggling squads and discontented fanbases, but the predicament Leeds are in is probably unparalleled even for him.

You would expect an Allardyce side to fight to the death, but fire and brimstone can only take you so far if the basics - like defending properly - are lacking.

