Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Who could the matchwinner when Manchester City and Real Madrid meet later?

The way this season has gone, few would go against Erling Haaland. He has proved time and again he has the knack of being in the right place at the right time - or bulldozing his way there if needed - and then had the execution.

These are the nights on which the Norwegian will be judged, though. These are the games he was bought to make a difference in.

Karim Benzema has been there and done it. Haaland still has to.

