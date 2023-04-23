Donnelly admits away win wait was "far too long"

BBC Scotland's Martin Dowden

Liam Donnelly admits it took Kilmarnock "far too long" to secure a first away win in the Scottish Premiership.

Killie moved four points clear of bottom side Ross County by beating St Mirren 2-0 in Paisley on Saturday, with Donnelly opening the scoring.

“Massive, obviously away from this season we haven’t been anywhere near where we wanted to be," said Northern Ireland international Donnelly, 27.

"It’s taken us far too long to get that first win. A few of the performances haven’t been the best either so it’s nice to finally get the first away win that gives us a bit of confidence. There’s been a lot of frustration about the way the season has gone with the away form

"The performances in the last couple of weeks have been quite good barring the first half against Celtic. Even Aberdeen away I don’t think there was that much wrong with the performance."

The post-split fixtures are expected to be announced early next week, with Kilmarnock level on points with Dundee United and two points below St Johnstone with five games to play.

"We’ve got a bit of momentum at the minute at an important time of the season for us so it’s good to get that away win because obviously our home form has been quite strong throughout the season," added the versatile Donnelly.

"We look forward to the last five games and it gives us a bit of confidence.

"We know we can more than match, outplay many of the teams in this league. If we had maybe a few more results in some of the games we have played in, even away from home and at home as well, we could be a lot more comfortable now and possibly even in the position that St Mirren find themselves in (sixth) but we just look forward to the last five games of the season.”