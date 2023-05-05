Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's match against Leicester on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Silva feels his side "matched the opposition" in both of their past two games but that there are still things to "improve".

On partnership between Tosin Adarabioyo and Issa Diop: "The time playing will help them get a better connection. With more games together, things will improve for sure."

On Willian's importance: "It's been good to see him performing at this level. He's working hard every single day. We are stronger with him."

Silva emphasised that he is the first one "demanding" from himself and his staff adding: "If you think something will come easily to you, it is the first mistake you will make."

He thinks the match against Leicester will prove to be a "good test" for his side with the Foxes fighting relegation.

