Football journalist Rory Smith says a one-club man like Mark Noble got the send-off he deserves from West Ham on Sunday.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It looked spectacular and it looked very moving for Noble and it is everything he deserves.

"There is something really heart-warming about the fact he spent his entire career there, he’s West Ham born and bred, claret and blue through and through I think one of the flags said.

"It’s such a cliche but it doesn’t happen enough and I think it’s something that gets a degree of affection from most fans, even of other clubs, to see that he has been that loyal and that the club has meant to much to him. I think that is really special."

Hear more from 43'35 on BBC Sounds