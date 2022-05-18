Liverpool aim for one last twist in title tale

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at St Mary's Stadium

Liverpool may have been forced to make nine changes after their FA Cup Final win over Chelsea, including the injured Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but this is a team on a mission.

Southampton were timid opposition but the drive, determination and quality of a much-altered Liverpool side shone through in a deserved victory.

All Liverpool could do was put Manchester City under pressure to beat Aston Villa on the final day of the season and put themselves in a position where they could win the Premier League if they failed.

This was achieved impressively and, while they are still second favourites in the title race, Liverpool remain in contention for that historic quadruple with the Carabao Cup and FA Cup won, and the Champions League final against Real Madrid still to come in Paris.

To push City so close is a testament to Liverpool’s many strengths considering they were 14 points adrift at one stage – now could there be one final twist in this title tale?

