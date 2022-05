Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is wanted by Aston Villa manger Steven Gerrard this summer. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has given the go-ahead for the Reds to compete with Leeds United for Aberdeen's 18-year-old Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay. (Mirror), external

Newly promoted Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool over a permanent deal for centre-back Nathaniel Phillips. (Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column