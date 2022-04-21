Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson says he has changed his mind about West Ham United's prospects of winning the Europa League - and is now backing his good friend Michail Antonio to lift the trophy next month.

Speaking to Antonio on the Footballers' Football podcast, Wilson praised the Hammers for their stunning win in Lyon.

"Maybe I'll take back my comments about you not going to win the Europa League," he said. "I watched the game last week and you looked really good!

"With Barcelona out, Eintracht Frankfurt will be a completely different game."

Antonio praised the Hammers supporters who made it to France and said he had savoured going back onto the pitch to celebrate the victory with them.

"The fans stayed a whole hour after the game," he said. "They wanted to bask in the moment and so did we.

"It was great to go out after the game to sing songs with them."

What is wrong with Antonio's heading technique?

And what do the boys think of suggestions football has "gone boring"?

