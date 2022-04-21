Burnley v Southampton: Team news

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood is awaiting scan results on the serious ankle injury he sustained during the draw at West Ham United last weekend.

Captain Ben Mee, Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all likely to be sidelined by injury until May.

Southampton's only absentee is goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who remains out with a hamstring problem.

Mohammed Salisu and Tino Livramento are among those in contention to return should Southampton rotate their squad.

