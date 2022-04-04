Leicester's "positive" approach was summed up by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes against Manchester United, according to the Football Daily panellists.

Maddison supplied the cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's opening goal and thought he'd won the game late on, only for a VAR check to rule out his clinical strike.

Former West Ham captain Nigel Reo-Coker and England striker Natasha Dowie were full of praise for the Foxes duo.

"Maddison's assist on his weaker foot was out of this world," Dowie told the Football Daily podcast. "I love Leicester and their style of play and Maddison was top drawer.

"He brings so much and even his finish, with power and placement into the bottom corner - it was a shame it didn't count."

Reo Coker agreed: "I thought he was fantastic and I also really enjoy watching Harvey Barnes.

"He's old school, he gets the ball and wants to take on the full-back. He's not got into today's structured way of playing which is all a bit too robotic.

"He breaks from that norm, makes so many things happen and is a really unique talent."

