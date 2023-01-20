O'Neil on injuries, Ouattara and Nottingham Forest

Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He admitted the squad is stretched with Lewis Cook set to miss “a couple of weeks” and Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier also still out: “We’re in a tough spell with injuries and we’re not at full strength. But we have a group that are ready to go.”

  • On new recruit Dango Ouattara: “His addition gives us an option. He’s a great kid. I spent yesterday evening with him and we’ve had a chat, in my best French. I think he understands some of it. He fits in where we are at the moment.”

  • O’Neil is anticipating further incomings before the end of the window: “There are 10 or 11 days left and I expect us to have new arrivals.”

  • He was not drawn on whether Arnaut Danjuma was likely to be one of them: “I know Arnie and Arnie knows what I think of him. He's a fantastic talent. Wherever he goes, they'll be pleased to have him."

  • On Nottingham Forest: “They have invested heavily in their squad. It is difficult to know what their starting XI will be because they have real depth.”

