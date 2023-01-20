Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He admitted the squad is stretched with Lewis Cook set to miss “a couple of weeks” and Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier also still out: “We’re in a tough spell with injuries and we’re not at full strength. But we have a group that are ready to go.”

On new recruit Dango Ouattara: “His addition gives us an option. He’s a great kid. I spent yesterday evening with him and we’ve had a chat, in my best French. I think he understands some of it. He fits in where we are at the moment.”

O’Neil is anticipating further incomings before the end of the window: “There are 10 or 11 days left and I expect us to have new arrivals.”

He was not drawn on whether Arnaut Danjuma was likely to be one of them: “I know Arnie and Arnie knows what I think of him. He's a fantastic talent. Wherever he goes, they'll be pleased to have him."

On Nottingham Forest: “They have invested heavily in their squad. It is difficult to know what their starting XI will be because they have real depth.”

