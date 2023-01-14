Goodwin backs misfiring Miovski to end goal drought

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says it "would be very fitting" if Bojan Miovski ends his recent goal drought by scoring the winner in Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final with Rangers.

The North Macedonia striker has netted 12 times for the Dons this season, but has gone six games without scoring.

Goodwin said: "Bojan has been excellent, he really set the place alight at the beginning of the season and was one of the joint top scorers for a long time on 11 or 12 goals.

"The last few games he hasn’t found the back of the net but it is certainly not for a lack of trying and not for the want of getting in good areas.

"Against St Johnstone last Saturday he could easily have walked away with the match ball in the first 45 minutes, he had three really good opportunities.

"He is getting in good areas, he is creating good opportunities for himself, he backs himself, he is a very confident young man and he will be desperate to get back on the scoresheet."