We understand how big this weekend is - Baldwin

Ross County captain Jack Baldwin says the team understands the magnitude of Saturday's crucial Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock as the bottom two face off.

County currently trail the visitors - as well as Motherwell and Kilmarnock - by three points and Baldwin said: "We've got a huge game on Saturday.

"Everyone's been training hard and making sure they're giving the manager a headache as to who he selects, because we all understand how big this weekend is for us.

"They're always tight games [against Kilmarnock], very physical, so we expect much of the same. We understand that if we can keep the ball in their half and pen them in then we'll create chances.

"Defensively, it's about being resolute. We understand the threat they pose. We're doing everything we can to come out on top."

Eamonn Brophy and Josh Stones have both signed on loan in recent days, and Baldwin believes they will help County as they look to push up the table.

"Whenever you see fresh faces through the door, it's new characters in the building, and it peaks everyone up - we know we can't take our foot off the gas," he added.

"They're great lads as well, so they will settle in really quickly."