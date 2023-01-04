Analysis: Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

These are desperate times for Southampton fans after their team lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest - their sixth successive Premier League defeat.

Bottom-of-the-table Saints failed to have a single shot on target against a Forest side that came into the match with the worst away record in the division.

But the Saints, apart from a sixth-minute opportunity when Che Adams wastefully shot wide, gave their supporters nothing to get excited about and the team were booed off at half-time and again at the end.

Once again a defensive error proved costly, Lyanco losing possession for the goal, and afterwards boss Nathan Jones took full responsibility for the side's poor performance, saying "I fully take the blame for that".

He also said the club's current predicament was not entirely down to him, but his arrival in November, replacing the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl, has not been able to halt the club's seemingly inevitable slide into the Championship.

Jones spoke of "needing help" in the January transfer window and said the team need to do better in "pretty much everything".

This was one of those games where there were almost no positives for the Southampton boss or supporters.