Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The fee is reported to be an initial £37m, which could rise to £40m with add-ons.

Virgil van Dijk spoke glowingly about his club and international team-mate during the 2022 World Cup.

"Hopefully Cody can go to the moon and back," said Van Dijk during the tournament in Qatar. "He is a very good player and a good boy too.

"What we see in training is what you see on the pitch. There is still so much potential and I hope he can carry on showing it for us. We are very happy with him."

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines, would Gakpo be a welcome addition at Anfield?