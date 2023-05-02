Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

An extremely forgettable afternoon for Wolves. Being destroyed by Brighton at the Amex was a new low for the club.

It's the first time Wolves have conceded six in a league game since 2007. Here's hoping we have to wait another 16 years before we see that again.

It was so disappointing from the team. They had picked up some real momentum over the past few weeks and have thankfully put themselves in a good position for Premier League survival.

However, this result feels like it puts a real dent in the supporters' confidence in this squad.

Julen Lopetegui will take some of the blame and it's his job next season to make sure Wolves' dreadful away form improves. Without doubt, we will see a number of changes to the squad in the summer, and the performance on Saturday probably made things a lot clearer for Lopetegui and his plans.

Aston Villa are next up at Molineux. Thankfully our home form has been great - and after Saturday things can't get much worse.

Hopefully we bounce back, although it will be tough against an in-form Villa side.