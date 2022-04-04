Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Arsenal have found a bit of steel that has got them through some tight games, especially away from home, and they will need more of the same here because Crystal Palace are playing well at the moment.

I love the way the Eagles play under Patrick Vieira - they are very structured, but in a fluid way, and their attacks come from either side with lots of width.

They will cause the Gunners lots of problems, but Mikel Arteta's side are dangerous too. This should be a really good game and a very close one as well.

Jim's prediction: After this game, I'm going on the Highbury Squad podcast with Kevin Campbell - so if we lose they are going to give me a lot of stick! As far my prediction goes, I'm playing it safe. 1-1