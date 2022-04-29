After Roy Hodgson left Friday's training feeling unwell, Ray Lewington spoke to the media before Watford host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:

On Hodgson, he said: "He was unwell last night in the hotel. It's very unusual for him." However, he added: He absolutely surely will be there tomorrow, but he just needed a rest."

Kiko Femenia and Juraj Kucka could both return from injury, but the game comes too soon for Cucho Hernandez.

On relegation fears, he said: "With every game we lose it makes it harder."

He drew on similarities when he was at Fulham with Hodgson and said: "As hopeless as the situation looks, there is a way out sometimes."

He added: "We're positive, we know that we can do it. But talk is very cheap and we need to get out there and do it."

