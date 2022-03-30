Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Wembley

Harry Maguire's desperate struggles at club level with Manchester United have been well chronicled and no-one can seriously make a case that he has been playing well this season.

It was still very uncomfortable, however, to hear many England fans jeering his name on the two occasions it was read out before kick-off, and then again for his first touches of the ball.

Maguire - for all his faults this season - has rarely let England down and played his part in helping them reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.

He was a hero serenaded throughout those tournaments, but this was a different, less flattering tune and will have been tough for him to take.

Such is football's fickle nature.

Gareth Southgate is loyal to players who have rewarded him and will stick with Maguire, despite the verdict from some members of England's court of public opinion.

The manager made his feelings clear after the game in a show of support, describing Maguire's reception as "an absolute joke", illustrating his decision-making process will not be swayed by dissatisfied fans.

Read more of Phil's analysis here