Manchester City club captain Fernandinho says he “wants to play” as he confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

The Brazil midfielder, who turns 37 in May, has been instrumental in City’s prolonged success during his nine years in Manchester but will head back to South America to finish his playing career.

“I have decided with my family that we will go and that is the most important thing,” he said. “I want to continue playing first-team football.

“I will go back to Brazil for sure.”

Fernandinho has made 23 appearances for City this season but, on the eve of the Champions League quarter-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, he admits his role over recent campaigns has been to support from the background.

“It’s the same as last season,” he said. “I don’t play much but I try to take care of the other players.

“I will help wherever I can, sometimes off the pitch and sometimes on the pitch.”