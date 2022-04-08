Transfer news: Benfica have put a £67m asking price tag on Nunez

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67m if they want to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from club Benfica. (Express)

The Gunners are keen on Aston Villa's English defender Ezri Konsa, 24. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Brighton are keen on signing Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah. (Ekrem Konur - Fichajes)

Real Betis are planning talks with Arsenal to try to turn Hector Bellerin's loan into a permanent deal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

