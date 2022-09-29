Frank on Toney, injuries and Bournemouth
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.
Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:
While Ivan Toney's lack of minutes for England was disappointing, Frank said: "It’s Gareth's decision and I know how it is to be a head coach."
He said Bryan Mbeumo's Cameroon debut is "another experience that will only develop him".
Ethan Pinnock is nearing full fitness, but Frank said he needs "a bit more consistency with training".
Keane Lewis-Potter is unavailable for Saturday's game, While Christian Norgaard is still "weeks away" from being fit.
He said facing Bournemouth will be "another big challenge" and said Gary O’Neil has done a very good job since taking over.