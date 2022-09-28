Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

The days between now and Leicester’s next game are so precious, and must be treated as so.

With the club propping up the table, and 22 goals conceded in seven matches, the international break offered much-needed respite to City's worst start to a Premier League season.

They have to sort out their woeful defensive record, which has led to valuable dropped points and put them at serious risk of being dragged into a relegation battle - if indeed they're not already in one.

Our understanding is that Brendan Rodgers will be given more time to turn this start around. That further, and perhaps final, chance, begins with - in the Leicester boss' own words - "no better game": a home derby against Nottingham Forest. It's the first time the sides have met in the top flight since 1999.

Following that are games against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Wolves

Points have to start coming for the Foxes to rescue the ambition of securing a fourth top-10 finish under Rodgers.