Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu has joined Championship side Burnley on loan.

The 22-year-old recently made his Premier League debut against Leicester City.

Phil Giles, Brentford director of football, said: “This is a great loan and a great opportunity for Halil. Burnley have made a good start to the season and Halil will be going into a highly pressurised environment. We will be carefully monitoring his progress this season and believe he will make an impact there.”