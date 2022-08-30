Mikel Arteta says Martin Odegaard is more hungry for success after becoming Arsenal captain.

The midfielder has led the Gunners to four Premier League wins from four, scoring three goals in their last two games.

When asked if he has noticed a change in Odegaard since taking the armband, Arteta said: "He's more humble I would say - even more.

"That's the way he is. More humble and more hungry, a good combination. At 23 he has already had a lot of experience and a lot of pressure, especially individually.

"He's played for Madrid and knows what it's about. He does it all natural, nothing worries him, and he's developing that even more."