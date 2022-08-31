Fulham character different from two seasons ago

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Fulham have been relegated the last two times they have been in the Premier League and it led some fans to think that this time around would be similar.

However, Marco Silva's team have started this campaign very well.

After seeing off high-flying Brighton on Tuesday, Silva spoke about the character Fulham showed at the end of the match to make sure they took all three points. He emphasised how this can help them throughout the season.

"It was really, really good," he said. "The way we controlled the last minutes of the game and extra time, we showed a maturity and I was really pleased to see it.

"I want to see our team have confidence and, when we lose the ball, a strong reaction and to show a maturity to control the final half of the game."