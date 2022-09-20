Hibs' Campbell the standout in SPFL team of week
Josh Campbell's dynamic match-winning display against Aberdeen on Saturday has seen the in-form 22-year-old named in the SPFL team of the week.
Not only that, Campbell - whose two second-half goals secured a 3-1 win over Aberdeen - is singled out as the star man from the XI selected from across the divisions.
With five goals already to his name, Campbell is Hibs' top scorer so far this season. Not too shabby for a midfielder.
