Following the opening of Crystal Palace's new £20m academy this week, first-team manager Patrick Vieira told BBC Sport what it means to him and the club.

He said: "It’s an important day for the football club because I think having this facility shows to people where the club's going.

"It's important and exciting at the same time because you know you want to give those young players the tools to challenge themselves.

"Hopefully we can develop more players because we know that the level of the Premier League is really high.

"Success for this football club with all the tools that we have is to manage to develop those young players. Success will be having more Tyrick Mitchells, having more Wilfried Zahas in the first team."