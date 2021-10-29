Captain Harry Maguire says Manchester United's players know they "can still achieve things" this season and has called for unity after their defeat by Liverpool.

Maguire, who will lead his side into Saturday's fixture at Tottenham, says United's players "owe ourselves a good performance" after going down 5-0 to their rivals last weekend.

"As players we let the management down, we let the staff down and we let the club down, but most importantly we let the fans down," said Maguire.

"We know we’ve got to improve and I can assure you we’re doing everything we can and giving everything day in, day out to make sure that we improve on these performances, and I’m sure we’ll come through this difficult period and kick on again.

"To lose in the manner that we did was so disappointing. We’ve obviously had big discussions, we’ve analysed the game and the goals and looked at how we can do better and improve.

"There are lots of games to play in the Premier League, we’re in a strong position in the group in the Champions League and we’re still early on in the season. And it’s a season in which we know we can still achieve things."

