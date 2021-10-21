Seagulls name new ambassadors

Brighton and Hove Albion have named former players Glenn Murray and Fern Whelan as club ambassadors.

The pair will represent Albion at home matches, as well as other club and community events, alongside current ambassadors Bobby Zamora and Alan Mullery.

Murray enjoyed two spells with Brighton between 2008 and 2021, scoring 111 goals in 287 appearances and helping the club to promotion from League One in 2011 and the Championship in 2017.

Whelan joined Albion in 2017 and made 23 appearances for the club before retiring in 2020.

"Both bring a real understanding and knowledge of the club, our values and the role we play in the local community," said Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber.