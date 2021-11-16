Tuesday talking point: Club v country

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

So England have just qualified for their seventh successive World Cup and have scored 10 in a competitive match for the first time.

OK, it was only San Marino, the lowest-ranked football team in the world with a land area of just 60 square kilometres and a population of under 34,000 - about the same size as Morecambe or Bromsgrove.

Am I bothered? No. Did I watch it? No.

The love, passion and enthusiasm I have for my own club team cannot compare with the interest I have in the national team. If England get to the final stages of a major competition, of course I will watch and hope they are successful.

However, like so many City fans that I speak to, given the choice on a Monday night between going to watch City away in the FA Cup against a League One team or sitting on the sofa at home to watch England in a World Cup qualifier, it’s club over country every time.