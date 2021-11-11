Gerrard named new Villa boss - what's your view?
Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. 🟣— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021
Aston Villa have announced the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.
What do you think, Villa fans? Are you happy with the news? How much of a step up is it for Gerrard to manage in the Premier League after winning the Scottish Premiership?
