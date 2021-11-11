Aston Villa have announced the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.

What do you think, Villa fans? Are you happy with the news? How much of a step up is it for Gerrard to manage in the Premier League after winning the Scottish Premiership?

You can tweet #bbcfootball, send a text to 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply) or comment on the news story here.

We'll add some of the best responses to this page later.