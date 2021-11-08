Nkoulou big positive for Watford in defeat

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford will take some comfort that in defeat at Arsenal at least they had a chance of snatching a draw right until the final second.

The Hornets were still in the game and they need this to be the case in a tough batch of fixtures which continues with Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City.

They could have got an equaliser late on; Joshua King should have done better getting his angles right when he was two yards in from the byline on the edge of the penalty area and facing an open goal.

Arsenal will argue they wouldn’t have deserved it but it would have been an unexpected, welcome point.

One of the big positives for Watford was the debut of centre back Nicolas Nkoulou. The Cameroon defender was calm and measured and his positional game looked on point.

The return of Kiko Femenia was also a boost and with Danny Rose back too the defence now looks better suited for this tough Premier League.

And it could be that Francisco Sierralta joins those three soon to make up what is probably the Hornets' best back four.