'Once you have been in a final you always want to go back'

Missing out on the Champions League trophy in last season’s final is providing added motivation for Manchester City, says midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea, but Gundogan believes City can be the champions this time round.

"I just think that having that game of the final last season still in our minds will give us some more motivation - even though it is not needed,” he said.

"Once you have been in the final you always want to go back.

"I'll try my best to get to the final, whether it's this year or another.

"It's about that will to go as far as possible and then that combination of a little bit of luck and the right qualities and players. We can do it, that should be the target for us."