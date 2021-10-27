West Ham 0-0 Man City (West Ham win 5-3 on pens) - Pearce reaction

West Ham coach Stuart Pearce praised the resilience of the players as they eliminated holders Manchester City from the Carabao Cup.

The Hammers held City to a 0-0 draw in normal time before winning 5-3 on penalties to book a quarter-final spot.

"The players deserve all the credit, while the manager [David Moyes] drives this club on in a daily basis. He's done a wonderful job at this club," added Pearce.

Pearce singled out club captain Mark Noble, who at 34 and in his farewell season put in a tireless 90 minutes and dispatched the first penalty.

"He's been a wonderful captain of this club, and a great role model," said Pearce.

"He inspires from within the dressing room. Credit to him, he's not had a lot of games this year but when he was asked to come in and lead the team tonight he was incredible."