Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before his side's Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday. The key lines from the Leeds boss:

- Captain Liam Cooper and winger Crysencio Summerville are available. With Rodrigo, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips all fit, Bielsa prefers to think of it as having more options to choose from than a selection headache.

- Adam Forshaw, Helder Costa and Joe Gelhardt remain sidelined. Costa's back injury will not see him ruled out for pre-season.

- Bielsa gave credit to Burnley manager Sean Dyche for having "a completely defined and very developed style".

- He also praised Manchester City's title win, saying "they were the best of the best" and added that the draw and the win his side managed against the champions meant "we value the production of the team in these two games".

