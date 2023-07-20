On this week's episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the team recall when Pablo Hernandez was tearing up the Championship for Leeds United, after he retired from football recently.

Adam Pope: "When he came, it was a slowburner because his passes and tricks were not coming off and we wondered whether he would cope [with the Championship].

"With that, his vision was incredible and when the tricks started coming off, he was so far ahead of everyone else.

"You have to got to put him down as one of the best signings Leeds have made in modern times."

Simon Rix: "Marcelo Bielsa got the best out of him and he turned into the player that dragged us over the line, like Gordon Strachan used to do.

"During that Covid season, he was obviously injured, but he put his body on the line to finish the job. The goal he scored at Swansea was the pinnacle of that."

