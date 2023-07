St Mirren sustained a surprise defeat in their Viaplay Cup opener away to Montrose.

Rory McAllister netted the only goal of the game for the League 1 side in the 58th minute.

Mikael Mandron, Alex Greive and Greg Kiltie threatened an equaliser for the Premiership visitors.

Elsewhere in Group H, Forfar Athletic beat Cowdenbeath 1-0. Montrose next face Forfar on Tuesday, with St Mirren at home to Arbroath on Saturday.