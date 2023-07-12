Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds, in Oslo

It is Oslo on the eve of a pre-season friendly against bitter rivals Manchester United and the epicentre of Norway is packed with hundreds of Leeds United supporters in Youngs pub.

They have come from all over and not just the hardy perennials from West Yorkshire who were admonishing the presence of old foes Wes Brown and John O'Shea on the plane from Manchester. Tops, tattoos and the talk giving their allegiance away immediately.

But they are not alone. They flock to a pre-arranged party which, thanks to the logistical skills of LUSCOS (Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia), sees an outside venue swapped for indoors as the rain buckets down on bucket hats adorned with the 70s classic smiley Leeds badges.

The bar, adorned with flags from all over Europe, is filled with merriment and music. A band plays Marching On Together, followed by a cover of The Jam's That's Entertainment. The night is young but the camaraderie is ancient. That sense of belonging that only fans know. A nod and a salute that transcends geography and time.

"I didn't have any choice," says Roy from Haugesund, partly explaining why he has travelled six hours from the west coast of the country to be in the capital.

"It's a long trip but it's a big Leeds community. We have two pubs which show Leeds every time they play.

"[My father] always told me about the Don Revie team. So it was always Leeds from day one."

But did he entertain ever supporting anyone else? "Absolutely not, otherwise I'd not have had dinner on my table." And his family is keeping the Leeds lineage alive: "They don't have any choice. I have three girls and they are Leeds fans too."

Paul, from the small town of Moss, follows the Whites "because my father studied in Leeds in the late 1960s" and tries to get over to England once a year.

Has his support ever wavered? "No, it's always been Leeds. The highlight - winning the title in 1992."

Raymond is also from Moss - but he actually can't explain his love for the Peacocks: "Why? I don't know. I just became Leeds."

Roy then recounts tales of title glory in 1992, the promotion to the Championship in 2010 and the day he says the "concrete rocked" at Elland Road when Joe Gelhardt scored an injury-time winner to see off Norwich City and help keep United in the Premier League.

You bet his three daughters will have similar stories to tell their children... unless they want to go without their supper, of course.