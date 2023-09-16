Full-time: Fulham 1-0 Luton Town

Carlos Vinicius struck the winner for Fulham to leave Luton Town at the foot of the table and still seeking their first point of the season.

The substitute was making his first appearance of the campaign and scored less than five minutes after coming on in the second half.

Luton had frustrated the visitors in the first half, with Jacob Brown hitting the post with a header.

Fulham's second Premier League win lifts them into ninth place.

