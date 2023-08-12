Harry Kane has told Tottenham fans the time was right for his departure from the club, after joining German giants Bayern Munich.

In a farewell message on social media, the Spurs all-time leading scorer said: Obviously a lot of emotion is going through me right now.

"I felt this was the right time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.

"I think it is important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.

"I wish Ange and all the boys the best of luck. I'll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope you can be successful."

Have your say on how Spurs should fill the void Kane leaves behind here